× Boaz police arrest one, searching for another in gang graffiti case

BOAZ, Ala. – Police arrested a man Thursday who they said is responsible for spraying gang graffiti at several locations in the city over the weekend.

Jonah Dustin Haley was arrested at a home in Kilpatrick and charged with three counts of criminal mischief, according to the Boaz Police Department.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, Jilberto Mateo. Police said they found unused spray paint cans in his vehicle.

Anyone who knows where Mateo is is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department.