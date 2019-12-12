Black Dollars Matter Coalition urges people not to shop in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A group in Madison is encouraging people to shop elsewhere this Christmas after the shooting death of Dana Fletcher.

On Thursday, the group known as the Black Dollars Matter Coalition of Huntsville said the City of Madison hasn't been transparent about Fletcher's death that happened in October.

They're urging people not to shop in Madison except for at black-owned businesses.

"We're going to keep moving. And this movement will be to help the community with economic development. We're planning events monthly to bring attention to black businesses," said Ronald X with Muhammad Huntsville Study Group.

The group is hosting a rally at Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Huntsville at 4 p.m. on Saturday.