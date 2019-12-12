× 4th escaped Nashville teen captured in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fourth teen who escaped a Nashville Juvenile Detention facility has been captured.

TBI and Metro police confirmed Brandon Caruthers is in custody. Police said the information provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead them to Caruthers. He was arrested in Arbor Hills Apartments in Antioch.

Two other people in the apartment with him, a man and woman, were also arrested.

Metro police said a gun and boxes of ammo were recovered from the apartment Caruthers was found in.

Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse all managed to escape from the facility on Nov. 30.

All escaped teens are now in custody.

Two former employees were also charged Wednesday night.

Wright is charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old musician Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

Caruthers and Howse have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

BREAKING: Escaped teen Brandon Caruthers, accused of armed robbery, has just been taken into custody by MNPD SWAT, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & Deputy U.S. Marshals at an Antioch apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/LZ2W7v5EpW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019