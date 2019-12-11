Union Grove Thrift Store gives away toys for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GROVE, Ala. - A new thrift store in Marshall County is helping families in need this holiday season.

The Union Grove Veterans Thrift Store opened in August and to show the Christmas spirit, they’re giving away toys they have to families in need.

The toys are all donated to the nonprofit thrift store.

The owner asks that families that come by only grab what they need, but they’re happy to help anyone in need.

“I think everybody’s had those bumps in the road and sometimes you just need a little bit of help. We are the Union Grove Veterans Thrift Store, we try to support the veterans and everything, but we do support anybody that comes in the door that needs clothing, shoes, jacket. That needs something,” said thrift store owner Andrew Kurdziel.

To donate or shop, visit the Union Grove Veterans Thrift Store on US Highway 231 in Union Grove near Walker’s Carry Out, Inc.