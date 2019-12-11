× Preliminary date set for man charged with killing Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A judge has set a preliminary hearing date for the man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III.

LaJeromeny Brown is scheduled to be in court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20.

Prosecutors will present evidence they have against Brown in order to convince the judge there is enough evidence to send his case to a grand jury.

Huntsville police charged Brown with capital murder after Clardy was shot during a drug bust Dec. 6. Clardy was laid to rest Tuesday.

There was confusion Tuesday about who was going to represent Brown. A judge appointed attorneys Bruce Gardner and Eric Wood on Tuesday, but Wednesday morning attorneys Brian Clark and John Brinkley filed notices of appearance. In Wednesday’s hearing, the judge found that if Brown had hired Clark and Brinkley, they should represent him going forward in the case.

Madison County assistant district attorneys Tim Gann and Tim Douthit will prosecute the case. They have not said whether they will pursue the death penalty for Brown.