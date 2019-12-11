Wednesday school start times delayed due to weather

Pillsbury just released Lucky Charms Cookie Dough filled with marshmallows

Posted 6:36 am, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38AM, December 11, 2019

LUCKY CHARMS COOKIE DOUGH(CNN)

(CNN) – Pillsbury has rolled out a new limited edition cookie dough flavor…and you if you like lucky charms cereal, this might be a dream come true.

You can eat lucky charm cookies for breakfast — or really anytime.

These sweet treats are stuffed with marshmallows straight from the cereal box.

For now, the cookie dough is only being sold at select stores, including Walmart and Kroger.

In January, you should be able to find them nationwide.

