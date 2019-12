× Multiple wrecks tying up traffic on I-65 and I-565

TENNESSEE VALLEY – According to ALGO and law enforcement, there are multiple wrecks on I-565 and I-65.

ALEA Troopers are clearing up multiple wrecks on I-65 north and south around MM 318. There are icy patches on the roadway in this area. ALDOT has been notified. Motorists should expect icy patches this morning in North Alabama, especially on bridges and overpasses. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) December 11, 2019

Officials ask you to use caution on your commute due to the icy road conditions.

Expect delays.

One of the trucks that wrecked into the median on 565 west being taken away by a tow truck. Officers are clearing the lanes but traffic is still backed up pic.twitter.com/FSTGk5wdFu — Ashtyn Hiron (@ashhiron) December 11, 2019