Madison County’s Austin Mills signs with South Alabama

GURLEY, Ala. - Here in the Tennessee Valley, there's no lack of talent in the athletic department, and many of our high school athletes go on to play at the next level.

Austin Mills of the Madison County Tigers has signed to play baseball down in Mobile at the University of South Alabama. You might remember hearing Austin's name on Football Friday because in addition to being a baseball star he was also the Tigers starting quarterback.

Mills says he's always had a dream of playing in college and he can't wait to play for the Jaguars.

"They showed a lot of interest early, so I fell in love when I went down on my visit with the brotherhood and I love the brotherhood that's going on," Mills said. "I know we've got a good 2020 class coming in and one of my friends Logan Malone from Buckhorn who's going with me I grew up playing with him, so I'm excited about the opportunity."

Mills says he's going to miss his all of his teammates on both the football and baseball fields and he's looking forward to one more season with the Tigers.

"I had dreams and aspirations ya know but it's good that it comes true," Mills said. "I'll really miss my teammates that I played football with and I played football growing up with them my whole life, so really just my teammates that I've grown up with. Looking forward to winning a lot of games looking forward to making a run in the playoffs so hopefully, we can do that."

Mills is a senior pitcher and shortstop at Madison County.