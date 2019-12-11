Let the Thaw Begin!

What a day Tuesday was! We started in the 60s early, but dipped into the 30s by afternoon. Rain changed to snow for most with accumulations as high as 2″. Some parts of the northern Cumberland Plateau saw that along with the higher terrain of Madison County. On the other end, southern parts of Marshall & DeKalb County didn’t get any accumulation. Just a few ice pellets and snow flakes were about it in those locations. Forecasting snow for the Tennessee Valley has its challenges!

After a round of snow Tuesday, things improve in a hurry Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures today climb into the middle to upper 40s melting most of Tuesday’s snowfall. Travel conditions improve in a hurry Wednesday morning as temperatures warm above freezing. With complete sun today, most of the snow melts and roadways dry out.

Look for a frosty start Thursday morning! Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We see lower to middle 50s by Friday afternoon. All the snow will be gone then. We get ready for rain Friday and then again next week. We could see 1″-2″ rain totals over the next seven days. With two weeks to go before Christmas, we’ll see about getting another chance of snow here.

Here is a look at the next seven-day rain potential!

WHNT News 19 Weather