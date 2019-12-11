Former Juvenile Detention Center supervisor charged in 4 Nashville teens escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Juvenile Detention Center Supervisor has been charged in the escape of four teens last month.

Metro police said Patrick Jones was arrested Wednesday on a charge of facilitating, through recklessness, the Nov. 30 escape of four teens.

Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse all managed to escape from the facility.

Police said Jones, who was employed by Youth Opportunity Investments, allowed the teens to leave their housing pod to perform cleaning duties in a multi-purpose room after the 9 p.m. bedtime/lockdown hour.

BREAKING: Detectives just arrested former Nashville Juvenile Detention Center supervisor Patrick Jones on a charge of facilitating, through recklessness, the 11/30 escape of 4 teens. Jones' arrest is based on investigation of the escape by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force. pic.twitter.com/YJlBTD1gno — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019

According to a release, three of the four teens were not eligible to participate on work detail due to low behavioral scores. Officials said Jones also did not have the facility’s control center secure an elevator before he got off of it. The teens used the elevator to escape.

Investigators say Jones also failed to recognize that the four teens were unsupervised when he got off the elevator and passed them while responding to a call for assistance in another part of the building.

Officers said Jones’ arrest is based on an investigation by Metro police’s Major Case Task Force.

Three of the four teens have been captured except Brandon Caruthers, who is still at large.