English Teacher Carla Lawrence wins $319 for her class at Athens Middle School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - This Athens Teacher has a passion for teaching that reflects on her students.

Carla Lawrence teaches English at Athens Middle School, but that's not all. She is also in charge of the publication yearbook course.

Her fellow faculty members say she is a vital part of the school and a very hard worker.

"We are so proud Mrs. Lawrence is part of our faculty. She stresses positive relationships. She is a hard worker, she is a team player she gets the students involved," said Assistant Principal Kim Moore.

Mrs. Lawrence had no idea she won Tools for Teachers and $319!

"I was completely caught off guard," said Lawrence.

Teaching English was an easy choice for Mrs. Lawrence. She says it has always been her favorite area to study.

She wants to keep her students interested and involved.

"This is always been one of my favorite subjects I love to read. We read things that are of high interest that the kids enjoy."

WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith shared part of the nomination.

"Reliable, respectful, trustworthy, and caring teacher," said Smith.

"That is super humbling. Being a teacher is a tough profession, it’s long hours. Coming in and being with kids that make you laugh and you enjoy their presence and you get a hug or a thank you at the end of the day, that makes it all worth it." said Lawrence.

Congratulations, Mrs. Lawrence!

