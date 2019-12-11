Drive through this Christmas display on Preston Ridge Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 2403 Preston Ridge Drive. The Zeek family display features lights from the Higgenbotham home on Horseshoe Trail.

Santa can be seen in the window with thousands of lights to synchronized music.

You can drive through the display or park and walk through.

Lights are on daily from 5 to 10 p.m. and until 10:30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

