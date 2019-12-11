× Decatur theft suspect charged with targeting restaurant parking lots

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is charged with breaking into vehicles and stealing vehicles from parking lots on Beltline Road.

Antonio Michael Milam, 49, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges.

Decatur police said Milam is accused of breaking into two vehicles on Nov. 28 at two different restaurants. A credit card taken from one of the vehicles was also used at businesses throughout the city, police said. He allegedly took a vehicle from the other location.

Another vehicle was stolen from a restaurant on the Beltline Dec. 8, police said.

Milam was arrested in Hartselle on unrelated charges and Decatur police charged him with four counts of credit card fraud, two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of breaking into a vehicle.

Milam was booked into the Morgan County Jail on bonds totaling $147,500.