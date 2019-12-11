Bullied boy’s UT shirt design raises almost $1 million for charity

Posted 2:13 pm, December 11, 2019, by

The Rock at the University of Tennessee is painted with the t-shirt designed by a bullied elementary kid in Florida on September 09, 2019. A Florida student obsessed with the University of Tennessee wanted to represent the Volunteers during his elementary school's "College Colors Day," but didn't own any of their apparel -- so he took the matter into his own hands. Photo by Steven Bridges/University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A shirt designed by a Florida fourth grader and picked up by the University of Tennessee has raised almost a million dollars for charity.

The university said while the T-shirt was on sale it sold 112,715 shirts, at $14.99. The sales mean $952,101 will go to STOMP Out Bullying.

The shirt design came about as the result of the fourth grader’s design he made and attached to an orange shirt for college colors day at his school. After other students made fun of his shirt, the boy’s teacher posted about the incident online.

From there, the university caught wind of the story online and first sent a care package of Volunteer gear to his school. But then, the school announced the design would be sold in its store, with a portion of the money going to STOMP Out Bullying.

The official shirt is no longer for sale.

The boy also has been offered a four-year scholarship to the university beginning in fall 2028.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.