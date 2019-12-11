× Bring a pet Home for the Holidays with half-price adoption special at Decatur Animal Services

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Animal Services wants to help you bring home a forever friend for the holidays!

To help spread the cheer, adoption fees will be half-priced for all regularly priced animals until Friday, December 20.

DAS is a municipal animal shelter operated by the City of Decatur as a division of the Decatur Police Department.

Their mission is to improve the bond between humans and animals, to provide excellent service to the community, and to promote the humane treatment of animals and respect for life.

Animals adopted from Decatur Animal Services receive preventative testing, vaccines, and are spayed/neutered.