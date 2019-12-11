Wednesday school start times delayed due to weather

Birmingham woman charged in death of boy, 5, shot in crossfire

Rickkia Allen(Jefferson County Jail)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A 29-year-old Alabama woman has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old who was shot in the head during a family argument.

Birmingham police confirm Rickkia Allen was booked into jail Tuesday night, where she’s being held without bond. Her relationship to the child, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore Jr., wasn’t disclosed.

Chief Patrick Smith said TJ’s mother was also involved in the altercation, but police aren’t expecting to charge anyone else.

Allen is accused of being involved in an argument on Saturday in which she and another woman fired at each other.

The kindergartner was in a car nearby when a bullet struck his head.

