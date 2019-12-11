× 55,000 pounds of frozen El Monterey breakfast burritos recalled due to plastic pieces

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of 55,000 pounds of breakfast burritos because they might contain plastic pieces.

Ruiz Food Products Inc., a Florence, S.C. establishment, is recalling frozen breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code.

Three people reported finding white plastic in their burritos but were not hurt.

The frozen burritos were made October 15.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

