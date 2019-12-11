Wednesday school start times delayed due to weather

$12,500 offered for tips that find escaped teen in Nashville

Posted 6:24 am, December 11, 2019, by

17-year-old Brandon Caruthers(Metro Nashville Police)

NASHVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are now offering a total of $12,500 for information leading to the capture of a teen who escaped a Tennessee juvenile detention center last month.

News outlets report the company that operates Nashville’s juvenile detention center has pledged $10,000 for information leading to 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers. The state Bureau of Investigation has added a reward of $2,500 for Caruthers’ capture.

Three other juveniles who escaped with him last month have been caught.

Authorities say Caruthers should be considered armed and dangerous.

