LIVE BLOG: Funeral for Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family, friends and law enforcement officers gathered at Mayfair Church of Christ Tuesday to say their final goodbyes to Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

Clardy was shot during a drug-related investigation conducted by STAC agents Friday, Dec. 6, near Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville. Shortly after the shooting, Chief Mark McMurray confirmed Clardy died at the hospital from his injuries.

After a pursuit on foot, police said they captured the suspect. He was later identified as 41-year-old LaJeromeny Brown. Brown is currently in the Madison County Jail on a capital murder charge. Brown has a lengthy criminal record, primarily in the Chattanooga area, dating back more than two decades.

A public viewing was held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral begins at 2 p.m. The funeral procession will follow after the service concludes to Maple Hill Cemetery for a private graveside service.

Clardy was a 14-year veteran officer, a STAC agent, and an Iraq war veteran with a heart for helping the hopeless. In addition to his wife, Clardy leaves behind five children and also grandchildren.

Clardy’s son, Brandon Clardy, recently accepted a position with the Albertville Police Department and will begin the police academy in January.

The Madison Police Department plans to cover Huntsville police calls located west of the Madison City limits on Tuesday to allow HPD officers to attend Clardy’s funeral services.

An account at Redstone Federal Credit Union was set up for the public to donate to Clardy’s family, according to Huntsville police. People can make contributions to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund online using account number 51018380852. Police said the account will be signed over to Clardy’s wife for expenses.