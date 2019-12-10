UAH men’s basketball looking to earn best start in program history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH men's basketball team is off to one of the best starts in program history; in fact with their win Monday night they matched the best start from the 2010-2011 season.

The Chargers are now 8-0 to start the season, which means one more win and this team will have the best start in program history. The Chargers come in this week ranked sixth in the DII rankings, but head coach John Shulman will be the first to tell you they don't worry about records and rankings right now; their main focus is on winning their next matchup.

"We don't talk about rankings, we don't talk about anything we just talk about trying to get better and if it happens it happens," Shulman said.

Even though the team doesn't really pay much attention to records and rankings, this start has helped this team's confidence.

"We've never had a start like this and we've got a lot of momentum right now and you could see it last night we were really clicking last night and it feels really good being able to go into Valdosta to be playing the way that we're playing," said UAH junior guard, Sam Orf.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," said UAH redshirt junior guard, JJ Kaplan. "We're not playing our best right now and we're winning, so when we see that it gives us confidence. Coach always says we're hitting half-cylinder and we're an eight-cylinder car, so we have a lot of potential to go to just keep that confidence and don't second guess ourselves."

The win that this team needs to improve their record to 9-0 would need to come this Sunday on the road against Valdosta State, a team that's 6-2 on the year so far.

The leaders on this UAH team are looking forward to keeping this momentum going against a tough Blazers team.

"They're very good offensively we see that they have great players and we're just gonna stick to our fundamentals on defense and try and stop them on defense and do what we do on offense," Kaplan said.

"It starts with our defense like coach says. When we're not taking it out of the basket every time and getting it to our offense it hurts and when we can just go that helps our offense a ton, so it starts on the defensive end and we get our rhythm going on offense and it's over from there," Orf said.

The Chargers take on the Blazers in Georgia at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 15.