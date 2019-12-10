Tuesday’s Winter Weather Potential: What You Need To Know

Yes, there is snow in the forecast. At this point, it shouldn’t be a major event for the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look at the temperature trend for the afternoon into the overnight.

Temperatures fall all day from the 40s into the 30s. Expect rain most of the day. The rain will eventually mix with and change to snow through the late afternoon and evening across the Tennessee Valley. Most areas will still be above freezing so the snow melts on contact and streets remain wet. Here is a look at the timeline with our futurecast through this evening.

Snow exits from west to west through midnight. Temperatures will dip to near freezing by then causing a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. We aren’t expecting major problems on the roads. As you can see, with the recent warm air and rain, pavement temperatures will likely stay above freezing throughout the event.

Grassy areas, roof tops, and cars will likely see a pretty, white coating. That should be about it with this event. Stay tuned for further updates through the day and don’t forget our Live Alert 19 app and updates our discussion.

Ben Smith