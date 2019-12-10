× Sip on cider at Athens annual festival

ATHENS, Ala. – Celebrate cider this Saturday.

The annual Sippin’ Cider Festival is back in Athens for its 9th year on Saturday, December 14th. From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, attendees can sip cider, roast marshmallows, shop downtown merchants, meet Santa Claus, and win door prizes.

This free to attend festival has something for the whole family.

Guests will vote by ballot for their favorite cider. The steaming beverage with the most votes wins the coveted Cider Cup and bragging rights for the year.

“We have a record number of participating businesses this year! So, come Downtown and enjoy shopping and Sippin around the Square. It’s free and fun for the whole family,’ said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.

The following downtown businesses will have cider for their patrons: Bennett’s Clothing, Belles & Beaus, Boneyard Antiques, CEI Bookstore, Crawfords Gifts, Epiphany Boutiques, Garnet’s on the Square, Hendricks-Patton Co., Inc., High Cotton Arts, Pimentos, Snapdragon Kids, Square Clock Coffee, Tammy’s Fine Jewelry, Terranova, Tootlebugs, Trashy Heart, Trinity’s, The Warten House, UG White, Wildwood Deli, Village Pizza, Bird’s Nest, Love & Aloha Art and Gypsy Market.