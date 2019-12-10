Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Montevallo teen

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing teenager from Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Cierra Cathey, 17, was last seen Saturday near Alabaster.

She is 5′ 2,” weighs 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Cathey usually wears glasses and has a nose piercing as well.

Authorities stated she is also known to be in Bibb County frequently.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Investigator Bill Mullins at (205) 670-6171 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.