Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year

Posted 5:52 am, December 10, 2019, by

Every blockbuster needs a fine storyline and the script for this quarterfinal is one that will stand the test of time because it was Megan Rapinoe who was the match winner.

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

She was selected for dominating “the world’s game, on the world’s stage, under attack by a world leader.” The magazine says Rapinoe, who is a lesbian, is just the fourth woman in the award’s 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied.

SI calls that “a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases.”

Rapinoe led her teammates to sue the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay and to declare in advance that they wouldn’t visit the White House when they won the Cup.

