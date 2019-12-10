× Man arrested for firing gun on Decatur High School grounds

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating after a gun was fired on the grounds of Decatur High School Tuesday morning.

Decatur city spokeswoman Emily Long said MacKenzie Franklin, 22, of Decatur, was arrested after the incident and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and reckless endangerment.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. outside of the school building, Long said, and multiple shots were fired.

No one was hurt.