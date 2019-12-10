× Georgia hires ex-Ole Miss coach Matt Luke as OL assistant

Georgia has hired former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke to run its offensive line. The Bulldogs had an opening on their football staff after Sam Pittman left to become the head coach at Arkansas.

In a game of coaching musical chairs, Luke now moves to Georgia to serve as Kirby Smart’s offensive line coach and associate head coach.

Luke was fired by the Rebels after going 15-21 in three seasons as head coach. He was fired just days after Ole Miss closed a 4-8 season with an excruciating 21-20 loss to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.