× Drugs found in Kamille McKinney’s decomposed body, testimony shows

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – According to testimony Tuesday, the remains of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney tested positive for drugs.

Al.com reports that the remains of Mckinney tested positive for methamphetamine and Trazodone, an anti-depressant used to treat insomnia.

The testimony was revealed in the preliminary hearing for Patrick Devone Stallworth, one of the two suspects in the abduction and slaying of McKinney.

Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown, are charged with the capital murder of a child under the age of 14. Stallworth and Brown could face the death penalty if convicted.

The 3-year-old’s body was found 10 days after her abduction and death.