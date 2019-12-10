Christmas trees serenade on Libby Circle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Libby Circle in Madison. There are over 20 inflatables at this display with four singing Christmas trees.

The tallest Christmas tree in the display is 10 feet tall! The display also features a nativity scene all set to lights.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.