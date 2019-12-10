Christmas trees serenade on Libby Circle

Wednesday school start times delayed due to weather

Posted 10:41 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, December 10, 2019
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19!  There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Libby Circle in Madison.  There are over 20 inflatables at this display with four singing Christmas trees.

The tallest Christmas tree in the display is 10 feet tall! The display also features a nativity scene all set to lights.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past,  you can check them out here.

Google Map for coordinates 34.741621 by -86.795109.

