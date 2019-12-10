Boaz PD Awarded Nearly $50,000 Grant for New Radios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - The Boaz Police Department is getting new high-tech equipment. It was awarded nearly $50,000 to buy more radios to improve communication.

“What we have now is what would be considered the latest and greatest radio system that’s available to law enforcement,” said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.

Gaskin said the P25 radios they have now are great, but they need more of them.

He said they are pretty expensive, though.

“For one of these right here, it’s roughly anywhere from $3,500 to $6,000,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said the department has about 80 radios now that the city bought in 2017.

Gaskin’s department was recently awarded a grant from the Department of Homeland Security to buy six more mobile radios to go in vehicles and eight more portables for $49,900.

“The administrative vehicles didn’t have any radios and the need for that, these portables, the batteries go dead on them and they do have limited range,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin told WHNT News 19 Tuesday morning that the portables will also be used in the jail.

Corrections officers currently share because there are not enough.

“Being in the jail, everybody needs a radio to communicate just in case something happens in the jail,” said corrections officer Georgdrick Robinson.

Robinson said it can get hectic in the jail.

He added the new radios will help things run smoother for them.

“We have over 30 inmates that we have to look after. At any time, somebody back there, a jailer, could be getting hurt back there and nobody knows about it,” said Robinson.

Gaskin said they will now have extra radios in case there are any new hires or if there is an emergency.

Gaskin said regardless of what his officers are dealing with, communication is key to getting things done quickly and efficiently.

The radios are expected to be in Boaz by Spring 2020.