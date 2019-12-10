Wednesday school start times delayed due to weather

Auburn hires ex-Arkansas coach Chad Morris to run offense

Posted 8:36 pm, December 10, 2019, by

Photo: Auburn Tigers

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division.  He’s been hired as Auburn’s offensive coordinator by longtime friend Gus Malzahn.

The former SMU and Arkansas head football coach had his greatest success as an offensive coordinator. That includes four seasons at Clemson.

Morris failed to win an SEC game in nearly two full seasons with the Razorbacks. He’ll replace Kenny Dillingham.

Morris says Malzahn is “a dear friend” and Malzahn says Dillingham is “a tireless worker and a perfectionist.”

