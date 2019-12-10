Afterschool activities cancelled due to weather

11-year-old boy missing from Boaz, possibly with man wanted for producing child pornography, police say

Posted 2:03 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, December 10, 2019

Zane Priest(Boaz Police)

BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department needs help locating Zane Bradley Priest.

Zane Bradley Priest is an 11-year-old white male and might be in the company of Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

Douglas Brooks Hamilton is wanted for Production of Child Pornography, according to a post on the Boaz Police Facebook page.

Priest is described at 5 feet and 140 pounds.

Priest was last seen around Brown Street in Boaz at 8:00a.m. on December 10th.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zane Bradley Priest or Douglas Brooks Hamilton, contact the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812.

