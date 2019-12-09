Two Danville residents charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man and a woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges after suspicious items were spotted while deputies were executing a probation revocation warrant.

Jason Patrick Henderson, 45 of Danville, and Andrea Dawn Adcock, 37 of Danville, were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were at a home on Gardenia Private Drive in Danville to revoke Jason Patrick Henderson’s probation on December 8. While there, deputies noticed drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and other items they said were consistent with the sale of methamphetamine.

The MCSO Drug Task Force was contacted and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Agents found 67.5 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, and other paraphernalia items.

Henderson and Adcock were booked into the Morgan County Jail with bonds set at $10,000 each.

2 arrested for Trafficking and 67.5 grams of Meth Seized in Danville community.https://t.co/fbTD2mMl26 pic.twitter.com/njcsriLZkM — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) December 9, 2019