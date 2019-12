× Trot through the Tinsel Trail Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Start stretching for a festive trot through the trees!

Head to downtown Huntsville on Monday, December 9th for the 2019 Tinsel Trail Trot in Big Spring Park East. This mile fun run is pet-friendly and perfect for runners of all ages.

This fun run is free to attend but organizers request you register before and you can do so by clicking here.