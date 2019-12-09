The STAC Team explained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- As a member of the STAC Team, late Officer Billy Clary III worked to make major drug busts across north Alabama.

Chief Mark McMurray with the Huntsville Police Department said Clardy was selected to join the drug task force in 2018 because of his knowledge and his performance on the street.

Lt. Tony McElyea is the commander of the STAC Team and says it is a Strategic Counter-Drug Team. Participating agencies include the Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, the District Attorney's office for Madison and Morgan counties, and the FBI, with part-time participation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But it's the Huntsville Police Department that actually leads the task force.

"Our main focus and our goal every year is to disrupt and dismantle as many drug trafficking organizations as we possibly can within the Madison County and Morgan County areas," said Lt. McElyea.

McElyea says there's a reason not many within the community are familiar with the STAC Team. "We want to stay as lowkey as possible," he said. "Obviously that can't happen all the time, but that is our main objective because if everyone knows where we are, or who we are, then we can't be effective."

When y'all go to bed at night... they are out here on the streets dealing with the worst of the worst," said Sheriff Kevin Turner with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. "Taking the drugs out of our community and making it safer, not only for you as adults, but for our kids."

McElyea said Officer Clardy was passionate about the STAC Team and keeping the community safe.

"He was the most dedicated, loyal, hard-working person that maybe this team has ever seen," said McElyea. "I would have said that a week ago if he was standing right beside me."

To report drug activity, you can call the STAC team at (256) 427-5456.

The STAC Team periodically conducts online auctions of seized, forfeited or surplus property.

The City of Huntsville coordinates these auctions with GovDeals.com. To browse these auctions, visit GovDeals.com and search for Huntsville.

You must register with GovDeals.com to bid on items.