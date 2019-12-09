Sons of the American Revolution hold annual awards ceremony for public safety personnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held its annual awards to law enforcement and fire safety personnel on Monday.

During the ceremony, medals were awarded to a highly select group of public safety personnel who have demonstrated extraordinary service to the public. Some even being recognized for performing life-saving measures.

The organizer noted that especially after the recent death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy, it's more important than ever to recognize those in public service.

"It's just a good time to recognize that and let them know we really appreciate them and their families, and their sacrifice. You can't tell them enough, because it's never going to be enough of a reward, but we'd all be in terrible shape without them," said Mac Moon with Sons of the American Revolution.

Public safety and emergency response personnel from Madison County, Limestone County, and Morgan County were eligible for the awards.