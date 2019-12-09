Seniors across North Alabama will receive a gift thanks to ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Children won't be the only ones getting their Christmas lists checked by Santa this holiday season.

Loads of gifts will be wrapped and delivered to people who need extra support. Five-hundred seniors across North Alabama will have a Christmas thanks to Home Instead Senior Care's Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Related story: Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

Home Instead Senior Care community representative Brandi Edmonds said, "We've had such a big response that people have brought in extra gifts. All of these wonderful things. So sometimes we'll add a little in to make sure the bags are nice and full and then we ship them out to the agencies that we partner with and they have volunteers that go out and deliver the Christmas joy."

Be a Santa to a Senior started in Huntsville in 2003. Since then, the program has helped more 750-thousand seniors nationwide.

Home Instead Senior Care will package the gifts all week, but it needs more volunteers to help them get the job done. To volunteer, call 256-883-3080.