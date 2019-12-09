Santa and his reindeer landed on Old Quick Road

Posted 10:35 pm, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, December 9, 2019
Data pix.

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19!  There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 207 Old Quick Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Santa and his reindeer are in their sleigh on this family's lawn getting ready for their big night.  There are also multiple Christmas trees, snowmen, and even a Christmas covered tractor.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past,  you can check them out here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.