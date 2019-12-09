Rain likely Tuesday, turning much colder and a little wintry Tuesday evening!

Welcome, Winter Storm Eddie!

No, we’re not on the name-a-storm game, but this one reminds me of Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation.  It’s coming shortly before Christmas, is a pain to deal with more for annoyance than anything else, and it’s an over-all disappointment if you’re hoping for that perfect winter storm setup.

Not Cousin Eddie…or is it? 

Here’s what you need to know about Winter Storm Dan…errr…Eddie:

  • It’s not much of a ‘storm.’  We don’t foresee any significant, long-lasting, widespread impacts to travel.
  • few communities in Southern Tennessee and in North Alabama may see enough snow and/or sleet to ‘whiten’ the ground with a dusting or a fraction of an inch of accumulation.
  • Temperatures stay above freezing long enough that most of whatever falls will (1) melt and (2) will have a chance to be dried off by a stiff northwest wind.  For those trouble spots that don’t dry or melt, some icy spots are possible Tuesday night.
  • The sun comes up Wednesday at 6:43 AM.  Anything that isn’t dry or melted by that point will go away quickly with full sun and dry air.

Photo Gallery

The ‘worst case’ scenario looks something like this: 

Up to 1″ of snow/sleet in scattered areas that causes a slush to develop on a lot of roads.  That’s the ‘worst case,’ but the odds of that happening are low.

Forecasts like these have to consider the range of possibilities because there’s never a 100% correct ‘now’ answer to a future event.  So, in planning for this, plan for business as usual Wednesday morning, but understand that you may need to be a little more careful around areas that are typically wet after a heavy rain or in some of the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason
