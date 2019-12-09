× Public donation account set up for fallen HPD Officer Billy Clardy’s family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An account has been set up for the public to donate to the family of a Huntsville Police Department officer killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon.

The account is set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union as The Billy Clardy Memorial Fund, Huntsville police said Monday.

Clardy was shot and killed Friday.

The account will be signed over to Clardy’s wife for expenses.

In addition to his wife, Clardy leaves behind five children and also grandchildren.

Clardy’s funeral will be Tuesday, December 10, at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 1095 Carl T Jones Drive. Public viewing will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the service to follow.

A number of intersections will be affected by the funeral procession to the cemetery.