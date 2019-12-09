× Man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens receives new charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens faces new charges, including attempted murder.

Sean Travis, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault after Athens Police said he hit his parents with a car in September.

His charges have now been upgraded to two counts of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Travis’ father, Frank Travis, is a member of the Athens City Council.

Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, were in Huntsville Hospital’s intensive care unit, but have since recovered and returned to their home.