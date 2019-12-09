Man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens receives new charges

Posted 4:25 pm, December 9, 2019, by

Sean Travis

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens faces new charges, including attempted murder.

Sean Travis, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault after Athens Police said he hit his parents with a car in September.

His charges have now been upgraded to two counts of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Travis’ father, Frank Travis, is a member of the Athens City Council.

Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, were in Huntsville Hospital’s intensive care unit, but have since recovered and returned to their home.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.