Madison police covering for Huntsville police during funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- The Madison Police Department is offering their services to allow Huntsville officers to attend the funeral of fallen Officer Billy Clardy III.

MPD posted a tweet on Sunday afternoon which said: "Madison PD will cover HsvPolice calls for service in their jurisdiction west of the Madison City limits on Tuesday to allow HPD Officers to attend funeral services for HPD STAC Agent Billy Clardy, III. A true American Hero."

Madison PD will cover @HsvPolice calls for service in their jurisdiction west of the Madison City limits on Tuesday to allow HPD Officers to attend funeral services for HPD STAC Agent Billy Clardy, III. A true American Hero. pic.twitter.com/TsMwtLtC8U — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) December 8, 2019

Major John Stringer says the decision for the department to step in and help was an easy one.

"The Huntsville Police Department would do that for us if we experienced such a loss," says Stringer. "Citizens still need to be protected. We still have to serve, we still have to protect and this is a greater community. A lot of the services that we provide, if you think about it, they really spill over jurisdictional lines."

Stringer says MPD, HPD, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office regularly back each other. He adds the officers do have authority in the west precinct of Huntsville, just like in the city of Madison.

Officer Billy Clardy III’s funeral will be on Tuesday, December 10 at Mayfair Church of Christ located at 1095 Carl T. Jones Drive. A public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the service to follow.