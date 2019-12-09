× Lincoln County school resource officer hit by vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A school resource officer was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said one of its deputies was hit at South Lincoln Elementary School. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, but the injuries were not serious, according to the sheriff’s department.

There’s no word on whether the person that hit the deputy is facing charges.

The sheriff’s department said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.