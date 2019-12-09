Levert Street residents speak about fallen officer Billy Clardy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Residents living where an officer was shot in the heart on Friday did not expect such a crime to occur. Huntsville Officer Billy Clardy died in the line of duty on Friday evening. Residents said outsiders are giving the neighborhood a bad name.

Much of Levert Street is abandoned and boarded up.

"Just moved off Levert Street," long-time resident Alice Laster said, "I just moved down from that house where all that happened at two months ago."

Alice Laster has lived on the block for 56 years.

"All we talk about is prayer for Billy Clardy's family," said Laster.

On Friday, Officer Billy Clardy was shot on the porch by LaJeromeny Brown during a drug investigation.

"I couldn't believe it. I didn't know stuff like that still goes on over here," said Laster.

Neighbors said they're not used to this type of violence.

"We been here all our lives. We know everybody. We even know the homeless people," said Laster. "This a four-generation home. My cousin owns that house now."

She said her two daughters live on Levert.

"Other than what happened that day, it's just an ordinary street," she said.

The funeral arrangements for Officer Clardy are Tuesday, December 10 at Mayfair Church of Christ. Public viewing is from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The service will follow.