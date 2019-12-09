Huntsville nonprofit helps homeless families secure shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Family Services Center, Inc. (FSC) provides an array of anti-poverty and family strengthening programs in the greater Huntsville area.

One such program is LIFT, which stands for Living in Family Transition.

LIFT helps homeless families or those at imminent risk of becoming homeless (with dependent school-aged children within the household) obtain emergency shelter and/or affordable longer-term housing up to 18-24 months.

Each family works with the LIFT case manager to set and reach goals relevant to permanent housing (at programs end), personal growth and development, and ultimately family self-sufficiency.

Other services provided by FSC include mental health counseling, affordable housing, homelessness prevention, behavior modification education, conflict resolution, financial literacy training, substance abuse education, and parenting support.

To reach Family Services Center, Inc. call 256-551-1610 or visit their website.

Their address is 4092 Memorial Parkway SW, Suite 205, Huntsville, AL 35802