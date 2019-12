× Falcons’ Ridley, Trufant suffer season-ending injuries

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss the rest of the season after suffering injuries in a victory over Carolina.

Ridley sustained an abdominal injury and Trufant a broken forearm.

Both players are former first-round draft picks. Their injuries will allow the Falcons a chance to look at less experienced players.

Ridley caught 63 passes for 886 yards and seven touchdowns. Trufant had a career-best four interceptions.

Atlanta visits NFC West-leading San Francisco on Sunday.