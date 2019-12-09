× Expect traffic delays during fallen HPD officer’s funeral procession

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officer Billy Clardy III will be laid to rest at Mayfair Church of Christ on Tuesday, December 10th.

There are several roads that will be closed during the procession from Mayfair church to Maple Hill Cemetary, according to HPD. The route is expected to impact traffic between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Huntsville police ask you to plan ahead, expect delays and expect to see a lot of law enforcement vehicles from all across the state and some out of state.

Here are the impacted intersections –