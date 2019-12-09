× Deputies searching for man in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies warned community members that they are searching for a man in the area of Indian Hills Road and Bethel Road.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and when deputies made contact, the man ran from them.

Deputies say the man is believed to have felony warrants against him and describe him as being heavy set, wearing a green shirt and brown pants.

If you see anything suspicious contact the sheriff’s office at (256)351-4800.