Coroner confirms 1 dead following Shoals house fire

FLORENCE, Ala. – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire Monday morning.

The Lauderdale County Coroner confirms that one person died in the house fire on Florence Blvd. Crews responded to the house around 8:40 a.m.

There have been no reports on the cause of the fire.

The Mid-Lauderdale and Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene with the Florence Fire Department assisting.

***Structure Fire***

Florence Police and Florence Fire Rescue are on scene of a structure fire in the 3300 block of Florence Blvd. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. #breakingnews #structurefire pic.twitter.com/RBD5sz0Zdm — Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) December 9, 2019