× Birmingham boy, 5, killed in crossfire during family dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Police in Alabama say a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed in crossfire during a family dispute.

Birmingham police identified the child on Sunday as Tanarius “TJ” Moore. Investigators said two family members were arguing outside an apartment complex on Saturday when they fired weapons at each other.

The kindergartner was struck and officers found him mortally wounded.

News outlets report police have detained multiple people in connection with the shooting.

No suspects have been publicly identified.