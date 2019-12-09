Albertville police react to fatal officer-involved shooting in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - A fatal officer-involved shooting is hitting close to home for folks in Albertville. The veteran officer who was killed has a son who recently accepted a position at the Albertville Police Department.

Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line day in and day out.

“Somewhere in the middle where we stand between complete chaos and anarchy and the people that pay us to protect them and do what we do,” said Albertville Police Department Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith told WHNT News 19 Monday that to him, the risk is worth it.

Friday night, the risk claimed the life of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

Investigators said Clardy was shot and killed by LaJeromeny Brown, 41, during a drug-related investigation.

“A situation like this does make you more aware of your surroundings. They make you pay a little more attention. I would say it’s something that’s always in the back of your mind. A very unfortunate incident like this does bring it more to the forefront because it does hit so close to home,” said Smith.

Clardy’s son, Brandon, just accepted a job with Albertville Police Department.

Smith said he spoke with Brandon after his father’s death.

“He was very upbeat. He seems like he’s a very strong young man. He’ll pull through. He’ll be fine. So young in his career. I’m sure that’s something that’ll weight heavy on him for the rest of his career,” said Smith.

Smith told WHNT News 19 that violence towards officers has grown over the last several years, noting two fatal shootings of police officers on Saturday; One in Arkansas and another in Houston.

Brandon Clardy starts at the Albertville Police Department on December 30, 2019. He will begin the police academy in January.